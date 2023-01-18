Hosting World 7s Series tournament is of great interest: Deputy PM

[Source: World Rugby Sevens/Twitter]

With New Zealand not hosting a World Sevens Series tournament next year, some former and current stars are hoping Fiji will get to host a leg in the future.

Even our new government thinks along the same line.

Deputy Prime Minister, Manoa Kamikamica says Fiji deserves a leg in the World Series.

Article continues after advertisement

“Certainly, in terms of a wider general context you know the interest in certainly from a personal level, the interest in having an HSBC sanctioned tournament in Fiji will be of great interest to the country, Fiji rightfully should host one of these things”.

Former All Blacks 7s captain and World Series commentator Karl Te Nana who was recently in the country for the McDonalds Fiji Coral Coast 7s says Fiji can do it.

“I hear hopefully, sometimes there’s some rumblings I know there’s a lot of support for it and I know that World Rugby wants to make it happen so hopefully somewhere in the near future there will be a stop here on the World Series in Fiji”.

Meanwhile, the Fiji 7s and Fijiana sides will be in action at the last Hamilton 7s this weekend.

Fiji Men’s 7s side will take on France at 8.32am Saturday in their opening Hamilton 7s match.

They’ll then meet Kenya at 12pm and Samoa at 3.06pm Saturday.

The Fijiana plays Great Britain at 10.22am Saturday, before facing hosts New Zealand at 2.12pm followed by Papua New Guinea at 5.37pm.