HK 7s set for memorable outing

Hong Kong 7s Stadium [Source: HSBC Hong Kong 7s Stadium]

Next month’s tournament maybe the final hurrah for the Hong Kong Sevens at the city’s iconic Hong Kong Stadium before it moves to a new ground but tickets are selling fast.

Over 34,000 three-day ticket packages have been sold so far.

Next year the Hong Kong 7s will be held at Kai Tak Sports Park.

World Rugby Sevens General Manager, Sam Pinder says the Hong Kong Sevens is always a highlight in the global rugby sevens calendar for players, teams and fans alike.

He says 2024 promises to be a year to remember.

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s is in pool A with France, Australia and Canada while the women’s have Australia, South Africa and Ireland in their group.

The Hong Kong 7s kicks off on the 5th of April and you can watch the Fiji men’s and women’s pool matches on FBC TV.