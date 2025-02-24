From the stage to the court

Aisea Buliruarua.

Former Paradise Roots band member Aisea Buliruarua is swapping melodies for spikes as he makes a name for himself in Suva’s volleyball scene.

Representing the Avengers team, the talented musician has long dreamed of playing for Suva and one day wearing the iconic white jersey of the Fiji national team.

Now, he’s taking his shot at that goal while juggling his passion for music.

“It’s always been a dream for me to represent Suva in volleyball. And I’m just thankful for the opportunity that’s been given to me this year. I think everyone’s goal is to wear that white jersey of Fiji one day.”

Balancing two demanding pursuits hasn’t been easy, but Buliruarua remains dedicated to both his music and volleyball ambitions.

He credits Suva’s senior players for pushing him to improve as he works toward his ultimate dream.

Over the weekend, he proudly donned Suva colours in the Vulaca Championship at the FMF Gymnasium, marking another step in his sporting journey.

