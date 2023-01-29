Fijiana to face Australia in 5th place play-off

Younis Bese scores one of her tries for Fijiana [Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

The Fijiana will now face hosts Australia in the Sydney 7s fifth-place play-off following their 40-7 win over Japan.

Ana Maria Naimasi got their first try after 30 seconds.

The Fijiana kept the ball alive through their offloads before winger Younis Bese sprinted away for Fiji’s second try.

From the restart, the Fijiana put pressure on Japan with their rush defense which resulted in Bese’s second try.

The Japanese pulled a try back as Fijiana led 21-7 at halftime.

Lavena Cavuru stretched their lead with the side’s fourth try following some great work by Ilisapeci Delaiwau.

Cavuru then displayed some magical footworks a minute later to run in untouched for her second try.

Fijiana 15s rep Talei Wilson who is playing in her first World Series season scored the last try for the side.

The Fijiana will play Australia at 6:22 tonight.