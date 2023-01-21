Fijiana thrash PNG as Rokotuisiga scores four on debut

[Source: World Rugby]

The Fijiana sealed their last pool match with a 50-0 thrashing over Papua New Guinea at the Hamilton 7s.

Scoring four tries on debut, Maria Rokotuisiga impressed with her finishing touches.

Captain Rusila Nagasau scored a try in the first half while Rokotuisiga scored three of her four tries to leave Fiji leading 26-0 at half-time.

Fiji finished it off with four tries in the second half from Vani Buleki, Talei Wilson, Ilisapeci Delaiwau and Rokotuisiga’s fourth try.