Fijiana falls in Vancouver 7s final

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s team concluded their HSBC Vancouver 7s campaign as runners-up, succumbing to a dominant New Zealand side 41-7 in the Women’s Cup final this afternoon.

The match began with a setback for Fiji as Ilisapeci Delaiwau received a yellow card within seconds of the kickoff, forcing her off the field.

New Zealand capitalized immediately, with Risi Pouri-Lane slicing through the Fijian defense to score the opening try.

Manaia Nuku added another try just a minute later, putting the table leaders firmly in control.

Delaiwau returned to the field in the fourth minute, but New Zealand continued their relentless attack.

Stacey Waaka extended their lead, and just before halftime, Jorja Miller sprinted to the try line, pushing the scoreline to 22-0.

The second half saw New Zealand maintain their momentum.

Michaela Brake further increased their advantage.

Finally, Sesenieli Donu managed to break through, scoring Fiji’s only try in the 11th minute, bringing the score to 34-7.

However, New Zealand responded with tries from Maia Davis and Mahina Paul, sealing a comprehensive victory and ending the match 41-7.

