Fijiana 7s leaving no stones unturned

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s squad is gearing up for the HSBC Sevens 2023-2024 season.

A formidable 13-member squad is set to be selected to don the white jersey in the starting legs in Dubai and Cape Town out of the 16 players currently training.

Head Coach Saiasi Fuli expresses eagerness for the upcoming tournaments following the team’s qualification for the Olympic Games during the Oceania 7s this month.

Fuli says they are leaving no stones unturned as they are aware of the challenges ahead of them.

Currently, half of the extended squad is actively participating in the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands, while the second group has dedicated a week to intensive training in Suva.

Fijiana is in Pool A alongside New Zealand, Great Britain and South Africa for the Dubai 7s.