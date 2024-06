Fiji to face hosts in Paris

[File Photo]

The Fiji men’s team will face a torrid task including playing hosts France during the pool stages of the sevens competition at the Paris Olympics next month.

Fiji is drawn with France, USA, and Uruguay in Group C. Group A has New Zealand, Ireland, South Africa and Japan.

Argentina, Australia, Samoa and Kenya are in Group B.

Article continues after advertisement

Osea Kolinisau’s men start the games on July 25th.

The Fiji women have drawn New Zealand, Canada and China in Group A. Australia, Ireland, Great Britain and South Africa are in Group B, while Group C has France, USA, Japan and Brazil.