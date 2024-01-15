Fiji Babaas set for Coral Coast 7s

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji Babaas side for the McDonalds Coral Coast 7s is expected to be made up of some players who won gold at the Pacific Games.

Other players who failed to make the cut for the last two tournaments in the World Series are also expected to be included.

Assistant Coach Viliame Satala says the Lomaiviti 7s on the weekend in Ovalau was a good test.

Fiji Babaas Assistant Coach Viliame Satala

He says the combination is starting to work now and they’re happy that some mistakes committed in bigger tournaments are being minimized.

“It’s vital to play in local tournaments such as this one in Levuka because there’re lots of competitions, many good players out there who can challenge the players so it gives us coaches a fair idea of what level the team is currently at.”

The shadow Fiji Airways Fiji men’s 7s side is pooled alongside EMS Tabadamu, Saunaka and Tubarua Highlanders at the Coral Coast 7s which kicks off on Thursday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.