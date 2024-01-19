Fiji Babaas- Army showdown

McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s defending champions Army have set up an exciting showdown with the Fiji Babaas in the cup quarterfinals in Sigatoka this evening.

The soldiers thumped Yalovata 33-0 to top their pool and storm through to the top eight playoffs.

In other cup quarterfinal matches, Fire will face Ravuka Sharks at 6:05pm, Saunaka takes on Ratu Filise before New Zealand Development clash with Dominion Brothers.

The women’s cup quarterfinals are now underway.