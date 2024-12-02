Fiji 7s lifts first title after 22 tournaments

[Source: World Rugby]

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s team has finally won a title after 22 tournaments.

This is after its 19-5 win over Spain in the Dubai 7s final this morning.

Spain led 5-nil after two minutes through their star Pol Pla.

However, it was all Fiji afterwards with three unanswered tries.

Filipe Sauturaga ran in for the first try while captain Jerry Matana and Ilikimi Torosi struck for the national side in the second spell.

Sauturaga was later named Player of the Final.

Coach Osea Kolinisau says they’ve finally got the monkey off their backs after lifting their first title in two years.

The emotional coach says the team went through a lot in those winless years and thank the players families for always being there.