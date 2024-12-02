Faith key to win: Matana

[Source: World Rugby Sevens / Facebook]

Don’t underestimate Spain. Those were the words of captain, Jerry Matana before the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s team entered the field at the Dubai 7s final this morning.

The Taveuni man reminded the players that God could use Spain to teach them a lesson.

Matana says it’s their faith in God that pushed them in Dubai after they finally ended their 22 tournaments winless run.

Article continues after advertisement

“You know God can use something you least expected to remind you that God is at work and we can be embarrassed by Spain if we take them lightly so we had to work hard like any other game”

He also thanks coach, Osea Kolinisau, for trusting him to lead the team and now they’ve done something here in Dubai which was last achieved in 2015 when Kolinisau was captain.

Fiji defeated Spain 19-5 in the final with tries from Matana, Filipe Sauturaga and Ilikimi Torosi.

Sauturaga was named Player of the Final.

[Source: World Rugby Sevens / Facebook]

Meanwhile, the Fijiana failed to win a game in Dubai and finished last after going down 22-5 to Spain in the 11th-place playoff.

Australia defeated New Zealand 28-24 in the women’s final.

Teams will head to South Africa for the Cape Town 7s.