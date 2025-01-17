Bukayaro saves Fiji 7s, play Drua in semi-final

The Fiji 7s left it after the full-time buzzer to secure a 19-12 win over Devo Babas and will play Fijian Drua in the McDonald’s Fiji’s Coral Coast 7s semi-final tomorrow.

Replacement half-back Pilipo Bukayaro managed to sneak in from the back of a five meter scrum and crashed over for the winning try that saved the national side from an embarrassing loss.

Joji Nasova and Jerry Matana put Fiji 7s in front 12-nil with a try each.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Senirusi Rauqe scored a double to lock the game up before Bukayaro sealed the win.

In other quarter-finals, Manu Samoa defeated All Blacks 7s 21-12, Fijian Drua beat Lavidi Brothers 8-5 and Mike Friday 7s Select escaped with a 17-14 win over Brothers.

Tomorrow, Samoa play Mike Fridays 7s Select in the first semi-final at 12:30pm while Fiji 7s takes on Fijian Drua at 12:50pm.

You can watch all the action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports.