All Black 7s to feature in Coral Coast 7s

The 15th edition of the Coral Coast Sevens is set to be a showdown as New Zealand’s All Blacks 7s team prepares to challenge our national 7s side when the tournament kicks off in January.

The Tomasi Cama Jr. coached All Blacks will bring their top squad after the success of their development team at the Coral Coast tournament earlier this year.

They’ll be facing fierce competition from defending champions, the Fiji 7s, led by head coach Osea Kolinisau, who eagerly awaits this high-stakes rematch.

Article continues after advertisement

In a statement, organizers are excited to welcome such prestigious teams, which will compete alongside international squads and top Fijian clubs.

The tournament will serve as a warm-up for both teams as they prepare for the Perth 7s the following week.

Next years Coral Coast Sevens will see 16 men’s, 12 women’s and 16 youth teams vying for glory.

Rugby legends Santiago Gomez Cora and Osea Kolinisau will also be honored as ambassadors, inducted into the RugbyTown Walk of Fame.

The McDonalds Fiji Coral Coast 7s will be held at the Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on the 16th to the 18th of January.