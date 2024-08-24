SGS bags U16 Deans title

Suva Grammar School secured the Under 16 title in the Vodafone Deans competition with a 29-12 victory over Lelean Memorial School in the final this afternoon.

From the start, Suva Grammar dominated, quickly establishing a lead and maintaining it throughout the match.

Their agile players outpaced Lelean Memorial, who struggled to keep up.

Article continues after advertisement

At halftime, Grammar led 19-7. Despite LMS’s efforts to rally in the second half, Grammar’s relentless drive ensured that their opponents never closed the gap.