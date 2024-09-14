RKS urged to restore its dominance in Deans

RKS urged to restore Deans and Fiji Finals glory Member of the Seventy of the Latter-day Saints, Elder Taniela Wakolo, has called on Ratu Kadavulevu School (RKS) to reclaim its dominance in the Deans and Fiji Finals competitions.

Speaking during the handover of the three newly refurbished hostels—Cakau, Degei, and Maafu—Wakolo emphasized that the students now have proper facilities to stay in, allowing them to fully engage in extracurricular activities alongside their studies.

Wakolo shared that the church learned of the need for the hostel refurbishment from a parent whose child currently attends the school.

Article continues after advertisement

The refurbishment, costing $1.2 million, is expected to provide a conducive environment for both academic and athletic excellence.