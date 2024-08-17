Marist U15 ends Gospels dream run

Marist Brothers High School has put an end to Gospel High’s Under15 dream run in the Vodafone Deans semifinal.

Gospel High made history last week by becoming the first team from their school to advance to a semifinal in any grade, but their remarkable journey concludes today.

Gospel High starts strong, leading 7-5 at halftime.

However, Marist turns the game around in the second half, scoring 17 more points to secure a decisive 22-7 victory.

Their impressive performance means Marist will move on to the Under-15 final next week, while Gospel High’s historic run comes to a close.