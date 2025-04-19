Scherzer gets second thumb shot

[Source: Reuters]

Toronto Blue Jays right-handed pitcher Max Scherzer recently received a second cortisone shot in his ailing right thumb, manager John Schneider told reporters Friday.

Schneider said this shot was administered to a different area of the thumb’s joint. Scherzer, the three-time Cy Young Award winner and eight-time All-Star, will rejoin the team for a road trip that begins Monday in Houston, but he isn’t close to returning to action yet.

Scherzer, 40, signed a one-year, $15.5 million contract to join the Blue Jays in January but lasted just three innings in his team debut March 29. He gave up two solo homers in the first inning and three hits overall before leaving with right thumb inflammation.

He got a cortisone shot on March 31 and has been on the 15-day injured list ever since.

Toronto is getting along well without Scherzer. The Jays entered Friday 11-8, second in the American League East, and their team ERA of 3.38 ranks second in the AL.

