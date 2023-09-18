You’ve made the nation proud: Gavoka

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka has lauded the Fiji Water Flying Fijians for creating history by defeating Australia for the first time in a Rugby World Cup.

Following a pulsating performance by the Flying Fijians, Gavoka says they’ve not only made Fiji proud but also brought a wave of excitement to the country.

The Deputy Prime Minister also urges the boys to continue to soar to new heights.

The Flying Fijians beat Australia 22-15 to create history this morning.