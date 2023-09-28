Tuqiri joins team

Emosi Tuqiri finally joins our national side at their base camp in Bordeaux, France. [Source: Fiji Rugby]

Fijian Drua prop Emosi Tuqiri has finally joined our national side at their base camp in Bordeaux, France ahead of the third Rugby World Cup pool match against Georgia.

The 22-year-old Namatakula man was called in to replace Jone Koroiduadua who was ruled out due to injury on Monday.

Tuqiri is the son of former Brisbane Broncos and Waratahs player Elia Tuqiri, and cousin of former Wallaby Lote Tuqiri.

Emosi Tuqiri.

Last year he was part of the Melbourne Rebels squad before joining the Drua in October.

After arriving in camp, Tuqiri says the real work now starts.

“I’m just thankful to the coaching staff and Almighty for giving me the opportunity and yeah first day in camp, the boys have been very welcoming, just looking forward now the real work starts just ready to put my head down and do what I can for the team.”

The former Fiji Under 20 rep is yet to don the Flying Fijians jumper and is expected to do so at this World Cup.

Head coach Simon Raiwalui will name his side to play Georgia later tonight.

Fiji faces Georgia at 3:45am on Sunday.