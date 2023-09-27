Samoa announce team to play Japan

[Source: Rugby World Cup]

Samoa head coach Seilala Mapusua has named his squad to face Japan at Stadium de Toulouse this Friday.

Coach Mapusua has made four changes to his side for their Pool D, with Taleni Seu and Sa Jordan Taufua coming into the back-row, Ed Fidow starting on the right wing and Alai D’Angelo Leuila coming in at centre.

Head coach Seilala Mapusua has made four changes to his starting XV from the team beaten 19-10 by Argentina.

Taleni Seu comes into the back-row after making a team-high 25 metres – including 20 past the gain-line – during 26 minutes off the bench last week.

Sa Jordan Taufua replaces Steven Luatua at number eight, earning his first start since November 2022 against Romania. Taufua has not played more than 40 minutes of test rugby this season across each of his three caps off the bench.

Alai D’Angelo Leuila will partner Tumua Manu in the centres for only the second time, and first since July 2022 against Fiji in Lautoka.

Ed Fidow replaces Nigel Ah-Wong on the right-wing, where Fidow earned four of his first five test caps in 2018 before switching to the left wing in eight of his past 11 starts. Eight of his 12 test tries have come when starting on the right-wing.

There are 11 survivors in the match-day 23 from their 24-22 victory against Japan earlier this year, including eight in the starting XV – Paul Alo-Emile, Taleni Seu, Jonathan Taumateine, Christian Leali’ifano, Tumua Manu, Ed Fidow, Duncan Paia’aua and Danny Toala.