Fiji cautious of Portugal

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach Simon Raiwalui is cautious about the steps they will take this week in preparation for their final pool match against Portugal.

Our national team has recovered from yesterday’s victory over Georgia and is looking ahead to the next big challenge.

Raiwalui says they will need to analyze where they went wrong in yesterday’s game.

“We are really just worried about Portugal coming up, we gotta take care of business and prepare well, put out a performance coz if we look to far past we are going to slip over we have to make sure our preparation this week is nailed.”

Meanwhile, Fiji only needs a point against Portugal in the final game to secure a quarter-final spot.

Fiji and Portugal will square off next Monday at 7 a.m.