Women’s RWC 2025 will be ‘younger, more inclusive, more vibrant’

World Rugby claimed Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 is “the story that we don’t want to stop talking about” as organisers revealed several matches are on course to sell out.

World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin suggested it could have a transformative impact on the game as a whole.

Gilpin says the event is an incredibly exciting opportunity for the sport of rugby, offering a once-in-a-lifetime chance to inspire a new generation of fans and it’s not just a pivotal moment for the women’s game but also for rugby as a whole, presenting a fresh and dynamic perspective on the sport.

According to Gilpin, this year’s event aims to attract a younger, more inclusive, vibrant, and family-oriented audience.

It is expected to drive progress in ways that the men’s editions of the Rugby World Cup have not yet achieved, redefining the reach and appeal of the game.

More than 220,000 tickets have already been sold for the showpiece tournament, over half of the total available, meaning it is guaranteed to be the best-attended women’s edition by some distance.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana are pooled with Wales, Scotland and Canada.