We’re ready to defend our turf: Derenalagi

Drua captain Meli Derenalagi

Thousands of fans are expected to pack the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today as the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Rooster Chicken Fijiana take on the Melbourne Rebels.

There’s a lot at stake for the Fijian Drua today which could possibly have an impact on how they finish in the competition as they’re targeting a top eight finish in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

Drua captain Meli Derenalagi says they’re all set to maintain their 100% winning record at home this season.

‘They putting their number players to be against us, the coaches and management have trusted the players that have been called out to don the blue jersey, like I said we are ready and we’ll try to defend our home turf’.

Nadroga inside center Michael Naitokani who is expected to come off the bench and make his Super Rugby debut today is excited about this opportunity.

Naitokani says not too long ago he was just a spectator at the HFC Bank Stadium.

‘I remember just last year I was just been sitting up the stadium watching the boys with the Highlanders and it’s a dream come true to be playing and I just can’t wait to don the jersey with the boys’.

The Drua hosts the Rebels at 3:35pm today and you can watch the match LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.