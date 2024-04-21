We have to believe in ourselves: Arei

Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women centre Vani Arei cannot afford to play catch-up rugby if they are to defend the Super W title next weekend against the Waratahs.

Arei, who played an instrumental role for the Drua Women in their 25-14 semi-final win over the Western Force on Friday says the players need to settle into the game from the opening whistle.

She says the side has learnt their lesson from the resounding 62-21 loss to the Waratahs earlier this season at Churchill Park in Lautoka and have to disrupt the Aussies at every opportunity if they want to succeed at accomplishing a three-peat.

Article continues after advertisement

“It was a hard one, we just made it hard for ourselves but in the second half, it was team work that got us through to the try line. We were a bit nervous and excited at the same time, but this win was for our fans and friends and sponsors who came along.”

Arei adds the team is confident heading into the Super W final, despite being tagged as the underdogs against the Waratahs.

The Super W final between the Drua Women and the Waratahs will kick off at 4pm next Sunday in Sydney.