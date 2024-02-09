Wallaroos to host Fijiana XV in July

[ Source : Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

The Vodafone Fijiana XV side has secured a test match against the Wallaroos in Sydney this year.

Fiji Rugby Union High-Performance Manager Women’s Alana Thomas says the exciting clash is one of the confirmed fixtures on Fijiana’s busy calendar for 2024, following its participation in the Super W competition.

Thomas says the Fijiana XV are looking forward to taking on the Wallaroos again this year after losing to them 22-5 in their previous encounter last year.

She says the side has seen the gap closing each year and they are looking to convert the success they have had with the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua women into the Fijiana XV side.

Thomas says with the team continuing its journey towards the Rugby World Cup in 2025, the local and overseas players will be putting their hands up to play this year to try and make the cut.

The Fijiana XV will take on the Wallaroos on July 6th at Allianz Stadium.