Vuvale week strengthens rugby ties

The strong rugby connection between Fiji and Australia is being reinforced through Vuvale Week, a partnership between the Fiji Rugby Union, Rugby Australia, and the Fijian Drua, backed by the Australian Government’s PacificAus Sports program.

The initiative develops rugby at all levels, from grassroots to professional competition, while promoting inclusivity and community engagement.

With support secured until at least 2027, the program invests in the Fijian Drua men’s and women’s teams and grassroots initiatives.

Daniel Millis, Head of Pacific Partnerships for Rugby Australia, emphasized the broader impact of the initiative.

“This four-year partnership is about developing rugby at all levels, from professional teams to grassroots. It’s also about inclusivity, and this week is a great example of how we are working to make rugby a sport for everyone.”

Vuvale Week began today on Malolo Island, where Fijian Drua players and Australian-Fijian rugby legends Radike Samo and Nemani Nadolo visited Malolo District Primary School, engaging students in rugby drills and coaching the Malolo Rugby team.

Tomorrow, the team will visit Nokonoko Primary School in Sigatoka.

On Friday, Vuvale Week focuses on inclusivity with a training session at the Gospel School for the Deaf in Suva, led by Fiji Deaf Rugby and Australia’s Head Deaf Rugby Coach, David Kearsey.

Students from the school will be mascots for the Fijian Drua’s Saturday match.

Beyond Vuvale Week, the partnership invests in grassroots rugby through programs like Get Into Rugby PLUS and the new Rise Rugby Program, which empowers women in rugby.

Vuvale Week is set to strengthen Fiji and Australia’s rugby relationship.

