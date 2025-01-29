Overseas teams confirmed for Marist 7s

Three overseas teams are confirmed for the 49th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament in March.

Marist Club president, Lawrence Tikaram, says these teams will be using the tournament as a preparation platform for the Hong Kong 7s and the Challenger Series.

Samoa will be sending two teams while the United States of America will send a club team for the three-day tournament.

“In terms of overseas teams, we are confirming there’s a club from USA coming down to participate at the 49th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s, we also have two teams from Samoa. We just had a meeting with them today, they also confirmed to be coming down to compete at the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s. While we look forward to other international teams, our focus has truly been grassroots rugby and we will continue to support grass root rugby first if they meet the criteria of registration in advance.”



Marist Club president, Lawrence Tikaram [File Photo]

Meanwhile, Tikaram is calling on teams to register as spots will be booked on a “first come, first serve” basis.

There will be 48 men’s teams, 24 youth and nine for the women’s along with six teams each for the boy’s and girl’s under-18 divisions.

The Marist 7s will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva from March 20th to the 22nd.