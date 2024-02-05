U18 competition for Marist 7s

A new competition will be introduced at this year’s 48th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.

Organizers have confirmed that there’ll be an Under 18 competition for boys and girls.

Over the years the tournament always has the youth category which is for under 18 to 21.

Article continues after advertisement

However, this year there’s a special category only for the U18.

All the details will be released soon and Pacific Energy is expected to sponsor the U18 meet.

Marist 7s Tournament Director Koli Korovulavula says they’ll change the format again this year.

‘This year we introducing the U18s that carry the demand on the use of grounds so we’ve changed the format for the senior teams because we have 45 teams, we have an exciting program for them, you see 45 is an odd number so we’ll keep you guessing until you see the draws how we do it’.

The 2024 Marist 7s will be held at the HFC Stadium in Suva from 21st to 23rd March.