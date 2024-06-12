Tuikilakila turns to rugby after education journey takes turn

[Source: Josivini Tuikilakila - Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Coming to Suva for an education took a wild turn for Vodafone Fijiana 15’s new inclusion Josivini Tuikilakila who is expected to make her debut on Friday against Japan.

Fortunately, her hidden talent for rugby was discovered two years ago and this Friday she is expected to run out for the first time in the national jumper.

The Vagadra Nadroga lass is the younger sister of Jone Naikabula the Fijian-born winger who plays for Japan.

She credits her older brothers including former Nadi rugby player Aseri Vatuinaruku as sources of inspiration that led her to pursue the sport.

Although Tuikilakila did not grow up playing rugby, she always dreamed of following in her brothers’ footsteps.

“When I first started it was difficult, I had to start from the basics because I did not grow up learning it. I did not know how to play rugby and I’m thankful to coach Elenoa Kunatuba who took me back to the basics of rugby and the laws.”

She caught the eyes of the selectors when playing for the Namosi Rugby Women’s team under the ANZ Marama Championship.

Tuikilakila says she hopes to make a name for herself in representing the country.

The Fijiana will play Japan at 6pm on Friday and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.