Tewa plans to make 7s switch

Waisake Tewa (left) and Terio Tamani

Fiji’s lone track athlete at the Paris Olympics, Waisake Tewa, has expressed his interest in being part of Team Fiji’s men’s 7s side at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

He set a goal to represent the country on the biggest sporting stage in athletics, which he has done, and he hopes to don the national 7s jumper.

Tewa says he has made up his mind and will start working toward this dream, aiming to make the selection in the next four years.

Article continues after advertisement

“My dream is to do my best in this Olympics and move on to Rugby, I’ve done my best and told Jerry(Tuwai) that I’ll try my best come 2028 I’ll try my best to be in the Fiji 7s team”

He adds this decision came about during his preparations for the Paris Olympics.

The former Nakasi High School sprinter says he made sure to watch all the Fiji 7s games in Paris and this also motivated him.

The Vanua Levu lad clocked a season’s best time of 10.73s at the Olympics in Paris.