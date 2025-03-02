Taletawa works toward balancing education and weightlifting

Miriama Taletawa

With a busy schedule ahead of Weightlifting Fiji later this year, 2023 Sports Women of the Year Miriama Taletawa is still trying to balance university life with national duties.

For the 19-year-old, this is one of her biggest challenges at the moment.

Taletawa says while she has been able to balace both her education and training sessions in high school, it is much tough now that she is in university.

With three training sessions a day almost every day of the week, balancing the two has not been easy.

“Challenges are focusing on my studies and training, but if I manage well, I should be able to manage both. I train two or three times a day, while some days I just miss so I can focus and complete my assignments.”

Taletawa has made a significant impact on weightlifting since joining the national side five years ago.

Her notable achievements include a bronze medal at the 2023 Oceania Under-23 Junior and Youth Championship in Samoa and a silver medal at the Commonwealth Championship in Suva last year.

She was also a member of Team Fiji at the 2023 Pacific Games.

