Tabadamu bundled out

The highly-fancied Tabadamu side has been bundled out of cup contention in the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament.

This as they were beaten 7-5 by Police White in the elimination.

Police White were all over Tabadamu in the first half with Josevata Vakatuturaga scoring their first try after being set-up brilliantly by Manasa Naituituba.

They led 7-0 at the break.

Tabadamu looked more like the team that defeated Fiji last night in the second half with strong carries led by veteran Leo Naikasau.

They finally had their chance when Josaia Naisua of Police was yellow carded and with the number advantage, Netani Nadavo got over the try-line.

Luke Lutunavanua missed a crucial kick that would have levelled the scores.

Tabadamu got a penalty in the dying minutes for a potential win but Police White dominated the breakdown to hang on to the win.