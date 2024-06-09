Suva wallop Lautoka in ANZ Marama Cup

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Suva looks on track to defend the ANZ Marama Cup title after walloping Lautoka 52-0 in the quarterfinal yesterday at Albert Park.

Led by former Fijiana 7s rep Lavenia Tinai, the Blues dominated the match from the opening whistle.

Tinai says the girls portrayed an outstanding performance leading up to the match and there was never any doubt that they would win.

Suva will face Namosi in the semi-final next weekend after the latter beat Nadroga 30-12 in another quarterfinal clash yesterday.

The second semi-final will see Nasinu take on Yasawa.