Suva Rugby cancels 10s tournament

[File Photo]

The Suva Rugby Union has cancelled their Super 10s scheduled for today due to the wet weather condition.

SRU has also been advised by the Fiji Sports Council that they’re unable to mark the grounds because of the rain.

The union has also advised the registered teams about the cancelation.

Suva Rugby is also asking the teams who have paid their fees if they need a refund or keep it for a future meet.

Another option that registered teams can divert the funds to is the payment of the club games registrations fees.