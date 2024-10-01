Sukuna Bowl promotes drug-free nation theme

Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew (right) and Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Jone Kalouniwai

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew spoke on this year’s Sukuna Bowl theme, “Stronger Together: Building a Drug-Free Nation through Family, Unity and Reconciliation.”

He stressed the importance of the tournament as a platform to raise awareness about the rising social issues, particularly the illicit drug trade affecting communities.

Fong highlighted the need to leverage the event’s popularity to deliver a strong anti-drug message to children and youth.

“We do not ask that we capitalize on the popularity and attention received from the tournament but to advocate the important message of saying no to drugs to our children and youths.”

He also expressed appreciation for the Commander of RFMF for his reassurance and support for law enforcement efforts, highlighting their well-known partnership in the war on drugs.