Skipper champs wary of Lautoka

Defending Skipper Cup champions, FMF Suva knows Lautoka is going to be a real threat this season after taking Nadi to the wire last week.

Lautoka fell short against Nadi 24-28 and Suva coach Solo Nute says the Maroons shouldn’t be taken lightly.

Suva have included 10 players from their 2023 Under 20 winning team along with some experienced senior players like Enele Malele, Mosese Naiova, John Stewart, Inia Tawalo and Levani Kuruimudu.

Nute says they have some young players coming through the High-Performance Unit, Fiji Warriors set-up and some Fijian Drua development players.

Lautoka coach, Peniona Ranitu says he continues to remind the team that it is a different level competition compared to the Vanua Cup and they need to be playing at a higher standard.

Lautoka hosts Suva at Churchill Park at 3pm.

In other games, Macuata faces Nadi at Subrails Park in Labasa, Nadroga takes on Namosi at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, Ba hosts Yasawa at Vinod Patel ground and Naitasiri play Tailevu at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

You can watch the Naitasiri and Tailevu match live and exclusive on FBC Sports HD channel.