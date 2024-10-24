Sivo vows loyalty, won't play against Eels after departure

Former Parramatta Eels star and Fiji Bati winger Maika Sivo has revealed that his release from the club comes with a personal vow — he will never play against the team that gave him so much.

Sivo’s decision stems from a promise he made to himself that no matter where his journey takes him, he will never line up against the Eels.

His loyalty to the club runs deep, and he aims to be remembered as a ‘one club’ man, honoring the team that provided him with a home throughout his career.

Article continues after advertisement

“I will always remember that place from the bottom of my heart and especially my family, my kids were born there and all I know is that Eels is like my whole footy career and there will always be good memories there.”

Sivo says that there has been no confirmation on his next move, but he is leaving the decision in the hands of his manager to handle.

For now, the Nadroga man’s focus remains on this weekend’s round two clash against the Cook Islands Aitu in the Pacific Bowl Championship.

They will meet at 8.10 pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The Fiji Bulikula will meet Cook Islands Moana before that at 6 pm in their first round of competition.

You can watch the games LIVE on FBC Sports.

Also on Saturday at 4 pm, the Fiji Residents host Samoa Residents.