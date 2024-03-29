Sharp focus for Drua

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Tevita Ikanivere says that they’ve trained extensively and will focus solely on what they can control ahead of their final double-header clash against the Western Force tomorrow.

The hooker expresses the team’s desire for a solid finish tomorrow, aiming to secure their third win, especially on home turf.

He says one of his focuses this weekend is to lead with actions and not words.

“My message to the team was we’ve done the job and we’ve trained from Monday to Thursday to prepare and today is justy sharpening up the sword and enjoy and tonight we have another opportunity to dive into our books again to see what more we can brush up on.”

Ikanivere further adds that they anticipate entering the field with sharp focus, fully prepared to take on the upcoming challenge, fueled by the unwavering support of the home crowd.

The Fijian Drua host the Western Force tomorrow at 1:05pm at Churchill Park, followed by the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s Super W clash at 3:35pm.

You can watch both matches live on FBC Sports HD Channel.