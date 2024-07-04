Senior players bring positive energy says Byrne

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne is pleased to have senior players from the northern hemisphere join the team.

Byrne notes that these senior players are vocal and bring a tremendous amount of energy to the team, helping to bridge the communication gap between them and the new players.

“It’s been great having the captain come in and a lot of experience come in, especially through the forward pack. There’s good stability in the conversations we’re having and quite a lot of excitement from experienced players, which is infectious among the team.”

The former Drua head coach also emphasizes that the players are well and in high spirits.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians are set to face Georgia on Saturday at 4 am.