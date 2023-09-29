Second loss for Fijiana

[Source: Fiji Rugby Union/ Facebook]

Fijiana recorded its second loss in the Fiji Airways Mini 7s International tournament underway at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The side went down 10-24 in round four to the USA.

Yesterday, Fijiana lost 21-24 to France in the first round.

Looking at other results from round four, New Zealand thrashed France 24-7 and Aussie Green thumped Aussie Gold 31-0.

The tournament is currently on a break and will resume at 1 pm.