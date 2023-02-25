Scary first flight for Rakuro

A lot has happened in one year for new Swire Shipping Fijian Drua winger Taniela Rakuro.

Just last week he was part of the Drua Development squad but today he’ll run out in the Drua colors for the first time in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific against Moana Pasifika.

Vinaya Habosi’s departure was a blessing for the Nadroga winger.

Rakuro only played 15s last season for Nadroga in the Skipper Cup and caught the eyes of Fiji Rugby Union development officers including Kele Leawere.

The 23-year-old who hails from Vusama, Malomalo, Nadroga traveled on the plane for the first time and shares his experience.

‘I was really scared when I boarded the plane and when it took off I was really frightened because it was my first time’.

The former Nadroga Arya College student will come off the bench today against Moana Pasifika and the game kicks off at 3:35pm.

You can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.

Looking at last night’s results, the Chiefs thrashed the Crusaders 31-10 and Brumbies beat Waratahs 31-25.