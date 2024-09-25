Sam Cane confirms All Blacks exit

[Source: 1News]

All Blacks veteran Sam Cane says his recent selection hasn’t changed his decision to leave the national team this year.

The former captain, has signed a three-year deal with Japan’s Suntory Sungoliath, which means he won’t be part of the team under new coach Scott Robertson.

It seemed likely Cane would leave after Robertson chose Scott Barrett as captain, with Dalton Papali’i expected to take over Cane’s No.7 spot.

Cane, who is close to playing 100 games for the All Blacks, returned to the starting line-up this year after Papali’i was injured.