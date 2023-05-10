Salawa, ‘Stino’, Tawake rested

Kitione Salawa, Selestino Ravutaumada and Samuela Tawake

Winger Selestino Ravutaumada and flanker Kitione Salawa will be rested this week for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash against the Western Force on Friday.

Head coach Mick Byrne confirms the two and prop Samuela Tawake has not travelled with the team to Perth.

Byrne says considering their injuries and the time needed to recover, they have decided it’s best to give the three players some rest.

“48 hours after the game they were still a bit sore. If they get up here during the week and they don’t make it to the Friday night game then we’ve got to send someone over. So, the injuries were bad enough to say that there’s a chance they might not make it for Friday so the best thing to do was leave them out. They’ve been left at home to recover and continue training.”

Byrne adds the replacements they have roped in will have just the same impact as the three.

Elia Canakaivata who was taken off the field last week against the Hurricanes, has recovered well and is fit for selection this week.

Friday’s match will kick-off at 9.35pm and you can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.