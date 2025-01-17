RFC LA excited for Drua preseason clash

California-based rugby team Rugby FC Los Angeles is set to make history by becoming the first Major League Rugby side to take on the Fijian Drua in a highly anticipated pre-season match.

The encounter, which marks a new milestone for MLR, is being hailed as a key step in strengthening ties between the Pacific Islands and the American rugby scene.

Stephen Hoyles, Head Coach of Rugby at CLA, shared his excitement ahead of the match, emphasizing its significance for the team and the sport:

“It’s a big trip for our team and great for the competition,” Hoyles said. “We’re playing against a good side. We’ll get to train with the Drua a couple of times this week, which will give us a good insight into their style. Many of us have watched them in Super Rugby, and we’re really excited to test ourselves in such a rugby-rich environment.”

Despite being a pre-season fixture, Hoyles highlighted the importance of the game for MLR’s development as teams gear up for the start of the season.

Hoyles expressed his pride in leading the first MLR team to face the Drua and lauded the Pacific Islands’ influence on the global rugby scene.

RFCLA will face the Fijian Drua next Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.