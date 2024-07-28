Reece named for Lipovitan-D Rugby Championship outing

Fiji born Sevu Reece has been named in the All Blacks squad for the 2024 Lipovitan-D Rugby Championship.

The 27-year-old has been named in the outside back position along with five other players.

Also being named in the squad is 21-year-old Noah Hotham.

Hotham who made his debut against the Flying Fijians in San Diego have been included in the halfback position.

The duo have been named in the 36-member squad that will play six Tests against Argentina, South Africa and Australia.

Uncapped Hurricanes and Wellington back Ruben Love and experienced loose forward Sam Cane joins Will Jordan and David Havili as the four players named for the Rugby Championship who didn’t play in the first three Tests of the season.

Halfback Hotham and lock Sam Darry keep their spots after stepping in as replacements during the Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series and performing well in their Test debuts against Fiji in San Diego.

Darry is one of four locks in the squad, along with Captain Scott Barrett, Tupou Vaai’i, and Patrick Tuipulotu, who stayed in New Zealand for a rest week while the team was in San Diego.

Chiefs and Taranaki lock Josh Lord has been named as injury cover for Scott Barrett, who is being monitored after a finger injury and subsequent surgery.

Hotham joins Cortez Ratima and TJ Perenara as the three halfbacks selected for the Lipovitan-D Rugby Championship.

Perenara is back after a lower leg injury in the first Test of the season against England in Dunedin.

Cane and Jordan are back in the All Blacks squad after recovering from back and shoulder injuries, respectively, which kept them out of the first three Tests of 2024.

Cane adds to the loose forward options, making it seven in total for the challenging series that begins with back-to-back home Tests against Argentina at Sky Stadium in Wellington and Eden Park in Auckland on the 10th of next month.