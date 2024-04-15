Rauluni hopes for the best

Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua coach Mosese Rauluni believes the players didn’t have the right attitude on the weekend against Melbourne Rebels in their final Super Rugby Women’s group match.

Rauluni made the comments after the defending champions went down 21-34 to the Rebels in Melbourne.

The former national captain believes the side may have been looking forward to the semifinal this week and failed to deliver against the Rebels.

However, Rauluni is optimistic they won’t repeat the same performance in Suva this week.

“We’ve only won one game in Fiji and that was against Western Force and you know New South Wales the week before taught us a really big lesson so we don’t wanna be taught that lesson again against Western Force.”

The Drua hosts Western Force at 4:35pm on Friday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Following the match will be the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Hurricanes Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash at 7:05pm.