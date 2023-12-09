Raiwasa Brothers through to semis

[Source: Fiji Bitter Labasa Sevens/ Facebook]

Paradise Raiwasa Brothers have booked a semi-final showdown against Army Green in the Fiji Bitter Labasa 7s at Subrail Park this afternoon.

The defending champions edged Police White 5-0 in their cup quarterfinal clash this morning, much to the delight of the home crowd.

Army Green beat Black Heron 14-5 to reach the final four.

Meanwhile last year’s losing finalist, Police Blue are also through to the semi-finals after knocking out Vatemo Ravouvou’s DXC Barbarians side 14-0.

Police Blue will take on BLK Lavidi Brothers in the semis after the latter defeated Dominion Brothers 12-7.

The cup semi-finals will kick-off at 2:45pm while the final will begin at 5pm.