Railumu to play for late cousin

Setaita Railumu

Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s player Setaita Railumu draws inspiration from her late cousin, whom she recently laid to rest, as she prepares to help her team defend this year’s Super W title.

Emotions was high while Railumu was speaking to FBC Sports in Nadi, expressing her dedication to play in her cousin’s memory.

She says this season, she’ll dedicate all her games to her late cousin.

“For me my motivation is my late cousin. Last week was a tough week for me because my cousin passed away. I got back from her funeral in Nausori yesterday so yeah she is my motivation. I will be playing for her and my family.”



Setaita Railumu’s late cousin [Photo: Supplied]

The halfback adds although there was a delayed start to preparations this year, she remains committed to defending the title for the third consecutive time.

Recognized as an impact player, she will depart with her team on Saturday, ready to face last year’s finalists, the Reds.

They will clash at 3.35pm on Sunday and you can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.