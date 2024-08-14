QVS wary of Ratu Navula

Vodafone Deans Under-18 defending champion Queen Victoria School is gearing up for a high-stakes semifinal clash against Ratu Navula after a tough quarterfinal win against Marist over the weekend.

The upcoming match promises to be a nail-biter, especially after Ratu Navula’s dramatic late comeback against MGM in their quarterfinal.

QVS coach Josaia Waiwalu say they are aware of the prowess of Ratu Navula.

“Every team here is prepared to win, and Ratu Navula showed how strong they are in those crucial moments. We have to be very mindful of that as we go into this match.”

Waiwalu also stresses that his team will need to work on their concentration to hold out Ratu Navula for the full 70 minutes.

QVS faces Ratu Navula in the second semifinal of the U18 grade at 5pm this Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

In the first semi-final at 3.25pm, Nasinu plays Cuvu College.

You can watch the LIVE coverage of the 2024 Deans and Raluve semifinal matches on FBC Sports.